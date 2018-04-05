TV News Roundup: Tracy Morgan’s ‘Last O.G.’ Scores Record Ratings for TBS

In today’s roundup, Shondaland announced their podcast launch with Katie Lowes and Betsy Beers, while Tracy Morgan’s new series “The Last O.G.” bowed to strong ratings on TBS

FIRST LOOKS

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will release “My Reality: A Hidden America” on a special edition of “20/20” on Friday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Inspired by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Sawyer and her team of producers traveled across America to document hard-working women–from truck drivers to waitresses–facing sexual harassment in the workplace. The special report features potential solutions for women who work in fear.

RENEWALS

WGN America has picked up a second season of Mennonite crime drama “Pure” ahead of the season one premiere, which is set to air in early 2019. The series stars Ryan Robbins (“Arrow,” “The Killing”) as Noah Funk and Alex Paxton-Beesly (“The Strain”) as Anna Funk.

DATES

Shondaland has announced the launch of its first two podcast series to be released this spring. “Katie’s Crib” follows “Scandal” star Katie Lowes as she navigates the world of motherhood and will premiere on April 16. “Geri & Milli,” hosted by executive producer Betsy Beers, will be released later next month to chart the generational gap between Beers (in her words–a geriatric) and her guests (millennials) as they discuss the trends and cultural moments that have shaped each of their lives. The podcasts will be featured on Shondaland.com, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and Soundcloud.

SPECIALS

Funny Or Die and Billy Eichner have announced the first event in their “Glam Up the Midterms” campaign, “Vote Classy, San Diego: A Conversation with Ron Burgundy and Billy Eichner.” The live discussion will be held on Thursday, April 12 in Oceanside, CA. “We’ll be registering a lot of people to vote in advance of the upcoming primary in CA-49 and the midterms in November! Although I am a proud member of the Television Academy, it’ll be a nice change of pace to talk about voting for something other than Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series,” Eichner said.

RATINGS

The premiere of TBS‘ new comedy series “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish drew 1.8 million total viewers on Tuesday night in Live+Same Day, 882,000 of those in the adults 18-49 demographic. That is the biggest cable comedy premiere since 2016, the largest scripted cable comedy premiere since 2015, and the best TBS original debut ever.