'Tosh.0' Lands Three-Season Renewal From Comedy Central

Cynthia Littleton

Comedy Central has given a three-season renewal to “Tosh.0,” the weekly series featuring comedian Daniel Tosh riffing on the best and worst of the internet.

The deal keeps “Tosh.0” on Comedy Central through 2020. The series bows its 10th season on March 17. It’s been a mainstay of the cabler since 2009.

“Knowing when to move on in show business is highly overrated,” Tosh said in announcing the deal. 

Comedy Central chief Kent Alterman said the long-term renewal was an easy call. The show is a big social media driver for the Viacom cabler, generating some 9.1 million fans (and counting) for the show’s Facebook page.

“I know it makes Daniel uncomfortable to publicly acknowledge our love and affection for each other, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our relationship with him,” said Alterman.

“Tosh.0” is exec produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith. Monika Zielinska is the exec in charge of production for Comedy Central.

