Top Entertainment Industry Executives Support Netflix After Threats from Anti-Israel Group

More than fifty top entertainment industry executives are supporting Netflix after the streaming site was threatened with a lawsuit for distributing Israeli television series “Fauda.”

The executives added their signatures to a letter sent to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, chief content creator, and Peter Friedlander, vice president of original series, addressing the potential lawsuit. The anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement is threatening to sue Netflix unless it cuts ties with the show, which it calls a “violation of international law and human rights,” the letter said. “Fauda,” which first premiered in 2015, is an Israeli political thriller that focuses on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“As an organization comprised of prominent members of the entertainment industry dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace and to defending artistic freedom, we at Creative Community For Peace (CCFP) want you to know that we stand behind you and Netflix in the face of this blatant attempt at artistic censorship,” the letter said.

The executives argue in the letter that “Fauda” presents a “nuanced portrayal of issues related to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.” They added that the show, “mirrors the power of the arts in general; they bring up difficult but important conversations, expanding our horizons and allowing us to experience different points of view.”

They ended the letter offering to assist Netflix with the issue adding that they have confidence the platform will “disregard these threats and stand behind the show.”

Among those supporting Netflix are Rick Rosen, head of television at WME; Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios; Gary Ginsberg, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications of Time Warner Inc.; Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group; Neil Jacobson, president of Geffen Records; and Ben Silverman, chairman and co-CEO of Propagate Content.