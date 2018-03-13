You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Disjointed' Alum Tone Bell to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot 'Fam'

Tone Bell has been cast in a lead role in the CBS comedy pilot “Fam.”

In the multi-camera comedy, a woman’s dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train wreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father.

Bell will play Jay, a sophisticated NYU history professor who comes from old money, but is refreshingly unaffected and down-to-earth despite his refined background. Deeply in love with Clementine (Nina Dobrev), he proposes to her, much to the delight of his parents, who think Clem is a real catch. But he learns that Clem has not been completely honest about a few key elements in her life, including the fact that her father isn’t actually dead.

In addition to Bell and Dobrev, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchel, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will also star in the pilot.

Bell is also a stand up comedian will shoot his first one hour standup special for Showtime this spring. He most recently starred in the Netflix multi-cam “Disjointed.” He also made multiple appearances on the CBS comedy “9JKL” and starred in the NBC comedy “Truth Be Told.” His other television credits include “The Flash,” “Bad Judge,” and “Whitney.”

He is repped by CAA, Black Box Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

Corinne Kingsbury will write and executive produce “Fam.” Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce with Kapital Entertainment. Scott Ellis will serve as director and executive producer of the pilot.

 

