Toby Kebbell to Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Salvage’

Toby Kebbell'The Female Brain' Film Premiere, Los Angeles Film Festival, USA - 17 Jun 2017
Toby Kebbell has been cast as the lead in the ABC pilot “Salvage,” Variety has learned.

The project follows ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home in rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents, and his own father.

He joins previously announced cast member Charity Wakefield, who has been cast as the female lead, Gwen.

Kebbell is known for his roles in films like the rebooted “Planet of the Apes” franchise, “Kong: Skull Island,” “The Fantastic Four,” “Warcraft,” and “RocknRolla.” He will also appear in the film “The Hurricane Heist,” which opens in theaters on March 9.

He is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP​.

Don Todd will serve as writer and executive producer on “Salvage.” He has served as an executive producer and writer on the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” and previously co-created the ABC series “Samantha Who?” His other credits include “Hart of Dixie,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Caroline in the City.” Todd is currently under an overall deal at ABC Studios, which will produce the pilot. Uta Briesewitz will direct.

  • Adam Scott Big Little Lies

    Adam Scott to Return for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

  • The Fast and the Furious

    TV News Roundup: Paul Walker Documentary Set at Paramount Network

  • Felix Mallard to Star Opposite Damon

    Felix Mallard to Star Opposite Damon Wayans Jr. in CBS Comedy Pilot

  • Georgia legislature

    Hollywood Hits Back at Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Adoption Bill

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin to Host Talk Show for ABC

  • Lena Waithe

    Lena Waithe Teams Up With Sight Unseen Pictures

