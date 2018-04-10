You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

T.J. Miller Arrested for Allegedly Reporting False Bomb Threat

T.J. Miller
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Former “Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller was arrested on Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York after allegedly calling in a false bomb threat earlier last month, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Miller was charged with “intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut.” He appeared today before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven and was released on a $100,000 bond. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

More to come. 

