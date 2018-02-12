Tina Fey at WGA Awards: ‘We Never Made Anyone Who Worked for Us Look at Our Genitals’

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock were feted Sunday night at the East Coast edition of the Writers Guild Awards. True to form, Fey went right to the heart of why the longtime collaborators, who first met as writers on “Saturday Night Live” and steered “30 Rock,” were chosen to receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence.

“If you have a meeting with Robert, when you get there he will never be just getting out of the shower,” Fey said. “That is just how low the bar is now. We never made anyone who worked for us look at our genitals.”

The two joked about having to “contractually thank Lorne Michaels” for boosting their careers. “Lorne has only given us everything,” Fey said.

After receiving the trophies from “30 Rock” alums Tracy Morgan and Rachel Dratch, Carlock heaped praise on his longtime partner, noting the significance of her contributions to pop culture.

“Tina Fey should be on a postage stamp and not just because that would mean she’s dead,” Carlock said. “I can’t believe how lucky I am to use her goodwill to write nonsense and my stupid ideas. She’s the one that gets attacked every time.”

Fey noted that the Sargent Award was particularly meaningful to them because its namesake was the creator of “SNL’s” “Weekend Update” segment, first anchored by Chevy Chase in the 1970s. Fey’s seven-year run as “Weekend Update” anchor established her as a comedy superstar.

“Long before ‘The Daily Show,’ Herb was in the woods with Chevy carving out the fake news heritage,” she said. (Fey added that Sargent happens to also be from her hometown of Upper Darby, Pa.)

Fey also referenced her bifurcated career on both sides of the camera.

Looking out at the crowd of writers at New York’s Edison Ballroom, Fey said she was “reminded of how hard I worked to get out of this room.

“I had my teeth fixed, I had people shoot lasers at my face and I did so many squats. Now, like ‘Lady Bird’ right near the end, I understand this room will always be the best part of me.”

(Pictured; Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Robert Carlock, and Rachel Dratch)