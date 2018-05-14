TV Ratings: ‘Timeless’ Finale Sees Small Uptick

The two-part season finale of “Timeless” ticked up in the overnight ratings from last week, but it is unclear if that will be enough to earn the show a third season.

Airing from 9-11 p.m., “Timeless” averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers on NBC. That is up 20% from the 0.5 the show drew last week and up approximately 8% in total viewers. But the finale still fell well short of the Season 2 high of a 0.8 and 3 million viewers. The first season finale drew a 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers last year. The series is averaging a 1.2 and 4.8 million in Live+7.

Earlier on NBC, the episode of “Genius Junior” at 7 drew a 0.6 and 3.1 million. A second episode at 8 drew a 0.5 and 2.8 million.

On ABC, “American Idol” (1.6, 7.8 million) was down slightly. “Deception” (0.7, 3.5 million) was even.

For CBS, a new episode of “60 Minutes” at 7 drew a 0.8 and 8.5 million viewers. The second episode at 8 drew a 0.8 and 7.5 million. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8, 7.3 million) was even, while “Madam Secretary” (0.6, 5.9 million) was up.

On Fox, “Bob’s Burgers” (0.7, 1.6 million) and “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.1 million) were even. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.8, 1.8 million), “Family Guy” (1.0, 2.3 million) and another episode of “Bob’s Burgers” (0.8, 1.9 million) were up.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.3 but was second in viewers with 6.2 million. CBS and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.7. CBS was first in viewers with 7.3 million. Fox was fourth with 1.8 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in viewers with 2.7 million.