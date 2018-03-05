‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Tim Minear Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

Tim Minear, showrunner for Fox’s “9-1-1″ and FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan,” has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. The new agreement will keep Minear developing and producing projects at the studio where he has been based for more than 20 years.

A longtime collaborator of producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Minear serves as executive producer on “9-1-1” and “Feud,” as well as on FX’s “American Horror Story.”

“Tim is one of Ryan and Brad’s most trusted collaborators on both FX’s number one series, ‘American Horror Story’ and Fox’s number one series, ‘9-1-1,'” said 20th Century Fox Television creative-affairs president Jonnie Davis. “He’s a brilliant writer who is endlessly creative and can do just about anything. Keeping him at 20th was a huge priority for us and for Ryan and Brad, and this deal ensures these two prized series remain strong for years to come.”

Minear is represented by WME, The Shuman Company and Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

“I’m pleased to be able continue my collaboration with 20th, Dana and Gary and Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk,” Minear said. “And I wasn’t about to give up this parking space.”

Minear’s renewal comes just weeks after Murphy signed a deal to leave 20th Century Fox Television and head to Netflix. Twentieth TV has recently signed overall deals with producers Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.