Tiger Woods Docuseries in the Works From Alex Gibney

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Tiger Woods
CREDIT: CHRISTOF STACHE/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Gibney and his Jigsaw Productions are developing a docuseries based on Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s new biography on Tiger Woods. The book went on sale Tuesday.

New York Times best-selling author Benedict and Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Keteyian will executive produce the project with Gibney.

The docuseries, which doesn’t have a home yet, will chronicle Woods’ life, revealing intimate details of his past. Gibney will use “Tiger Woods” — the first biography that offers a comprehensive account of the athlete’s history — as the foundation for the series about Woods’ early years as an introverted child prodigy, his meteoric rise as a mixed-race golfer, his dominance of the sport for nearly 20 years, and his struggle with the demands of fame and family.

Jigsaw Productions’ active slate of TV shows and films includes “Dirty Money,” a six-part Netflix series that delves into corporate corruption and scandal; “Death Row Stories,” the CNN series executive produced by Gibney and Robert Redford, exploring capital punishment; and “Zero Days,” which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival and was released by Magnolia Pictures shortly thereafter.

UTA is handling the sale of the docuseries on behalf of the filmmaker and in partnership with InkWell Management. Simon & Schuster published the biography domestically. Gibney is represented by UTA. Benedict and Keteyian are represented by InkWell and UTA.

