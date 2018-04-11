Tig Notaro Joins ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2

Tig Notaro is joining “Star Trek: Discovery” for its second season.

The comedian will guest-star as Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha. The number of episodes she will appear in is not known.

The casting move represents the first new series role for Notaro since her critically well-received show “One Mississippi” was canceled in January by Amazon. She is also set to appear in the upcoming feature film “Instant Family.” In February, Notaro performed at “Unrigged Live!” a political variety show hosted by Jennifer Lawrence.

No premiere date has yet been set for the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery.” But the new season is beginning to come into focus as casting and story details are revealed. On Monday, CBS announced that Anson Mount would play Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Season one ended with the U.S.S. Discovery encountering the Enterprise after receiving a distress call from Pike.

“Star Trek: Discovery” is produced by CBS Television Studios for its sibling streaming service, CBS All Access. Speaking to Variety in February, after the finale aired, Kurtzman said that season two would address fan questions about the relationship between Discovery Cmdr. Michael Burnham and the original “Star Trek” series’ Spock, who were raised together, according to backstory revealed in “Discovery” season one.

But, he added, the introduction of the Entertprise would not overshadow the Discovery and its crew.

“The show is called ‘Discovery.’ It’s not ‘Enterprise,’” Kurtzman said. “So yes, the Enterprise will play a part of season two but it will absolutely not overshadow Discovery. And I think with Enterprise’s arrival in the finale we recognize that the audience has a lot of questions about our synchronicity with the original series, which really means or synchronicity with canon.”