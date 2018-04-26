Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book ‘Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV (EXCLUSIVE)

Korin Huggins and Monique Nash’s Kronicle Media is teaming up with Matt Nicholas’ Rebel Maverick Productions and producer Manaal Khan to develop a series based on an upcoming YA book by Dana L. Davis.

The novel is titled “Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now.” It revolves around Tiffany Sly, a sixteen-year old, whose life hasn’t been safe or normal for a while. Traumatized after losing her mom to cancer, she must leave everything she knows to live with the biological father she’s never even met. To complicate things, Tiffany has a secret: another man also claims he’s her father and she only has seven days to figure out the truth. The novel will be released on May 1 from publisher Harlequin Teen.

Huggins, Nash, Nicholas, Khan and Davis will serve as executive producers on the potential series. Rebel Maverick’s new vice president of development and production, Hanni Egal, will serve as a producer. The group is currently searching for writers and plans to shop the project to cable networks and streaming services.

Huggins and Nash launched Kronicle Media last year. Both are former executives of Will Packer Productions. Kronicle also recently inked a development deal with Authentic Entertainment to develop and produce character-driven content for and about women from diverse perspectives.

Khan previously produced the independent film “The Institute” and the upcoming high school comedy “Camp.”