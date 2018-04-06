Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series ‘Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Tiffany Haddish is set to executive produce a comedy series in development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is titled “Unsubscribed.” It is described as an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson. This marks Roquemore’s first outing as a writer, as she is known primarily for her acting work. She previously played the series regular role of Tamra Webb in “The Mindy Project” and will recur in the second season of the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” She has also appeared in films like “Precious” and “The Disaster Artist.” Henderson’s previous TV writing credits include the Netflix series “Maniac,” HBO’s “Divorce,” and Hulu’s “Difficult People.” She is also the creator of the website Feminist Ryan Gosling.

The project is the first Haddish has set up under her first-look deal with HBO. Haddish and her She Ready production banner signed the two-year pact back in January. The actress and stand up comedian had a breakout year in 2017, starring in the hit comedy film “Girls Trip” and debuting her new Showtime stand-up special “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready!” Her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” came out in December and was named a New York Times best seller.

On the TV side, she currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” and will voice one of the lead characters in the animated Netflix series “Tuca & Bertie.” She also has starring roles lined up in New Line’s “The Kitchen” and Universal’s “The Temp,” with Haddish set to serve as executive producer on the latter film. The comic also has “Limited Partners” in development at Paramount, and is set to star in and serve as an exec producer on the project. The Universal film “Night School,” in which Haddish stars alongside Kevin Hart, will bow in September.

Haddish is represented by APA, Principato Young, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Roquemore is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Henderson is repped by UTA and Kaplan Perrone.