Tiffany Haddish to Host 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiffany Haddish
CREDIT: Elton Anderson Jr

Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram.

One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production company, and will star in an animated series for Netflix, “Tuca and Bertie,” from the team that created “BoJack Horseman.”

Haddish’s breakout year includes winning a New York Film Critics Circle best supporting actress award for her performance in 2017’s “Girls Trip.” Her book “The Last Black Unicorn” was named a New York Times bestseller, and her stand-up special “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready!” premiered on Showtime last year. She was also the first black stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live,” which she did to rave reviews.

Haddish is set to star opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom “The Last OG” and alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s “Night School,” hitting theaters later this year.

The awards show, which began including TV nominees last year, will be held on June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. This year’s nominees and categories will be announced at a later date. Last year, MTV replaced the best actor and best actress categories with non-gendered distinctions — best actor in a movie and best actor in a show — along with longtime fan favorite categories like best kiss, best hero, and best villain.

More TV

  • Seven Seconds

    TV Review: 'Seven Seconds' on Netflix

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student

    CNN Gun Control Town Hall Draws 2.9 Million Viewers

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire 6 TV Stations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish to Host 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

  • Dan Futterman Variety Facetime

    'The Looming Tower' Boss on the Importance of the Muslim-American Hero of the Story

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

  • Tom Welling Variety Facetime Interview

    Tom Welling Reflects on Lessons from 'Smallville' and Talks Returning to TV for 'Lucifer'

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

  • Versailles French TV Netflix

    ‘Versailles’ Set as Canneseries Festival Curtain-Raiser

    Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram. One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad