Tiffany Haddish to Host 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The comedian made the announcement with a video post on Instagram.

One of the most sought-after talents in the business, Haddish has been on a tear of late, racking up a series of high-profile gigs. She recently inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO with her She Ready production company, and will star in an animated series for Netflix, “Tuca and Bertie,” from the team that created “BoJack Horseman.”

Haddish’s breakout year includes winning a New York Film Critics Circle best supporting actress award for her performance in 2017’s “Girls Trip.” Her book “The Last Black Unicorn” was named a New York Times bestseller, and her stand-up special “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready!” premiered on Showtime last year. She was also the first black stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live,” which she did to rave reviews.

Haddish is set to star opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom “The Last OG” and alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s “Night School,” hitting theaters later this year.

The awards show, which began including TV nominees last year, will be held on June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. This year’s nominees and categories will be announced at a later date. Last year, MTV replaced the best actor and best actress categories with non-gendered distinctions — best actor in a movie and best actor in a show — along with longtime fan favorite categories like best kiss, best hero, and best villain.