Conspiracy Thriller ‘The Capture’ From David Heyman and NBCUniversal Among New BBC Drama Orders

The BBC is hoping to seize viewers with “The Capture,” a new conspiracy thriller set in London from Harry Potter producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios. The six-parter follows an unjustly arrested man, and poses questions about surveillance and video fakery.

The drama is the brainchild of writer-director Ben Chanan. Heyman will executive produce through his Heyday Television banner.

The show is one of a quartet of projects ordered by the BBC for its flagship BBC One channel and announced by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content. Wenger said the new commissions highlighted “a real emphasis on compelling, contemporary subject matter from writers with a strong diversity of voice….Each of these four dramas demonstrate a commitment to telling stories about life in Britain now.”

Andrea Gibb (“Swallows and Amazons”) is writing a one-off adaptation of Emma Healey’s bestseller “Elizabeth Is Missing,” to be produced by STV Productions. It follows Maud, who is convinced that something terrible has happened when her best friend, Elizabeth, goes missing. Maud sets out to solve the mystery but has dementia, which is worsening and complicates her task.

Off the back of the success of BBC Three drama “Thirteen,” Marnie Dickens has landed her first series for BBC One, “Gold Digger.” Produced by Mainstreet Pictures, it tells the story of a wealthy 60-year-old who falls in love with a man 25 years her junior, prompting questions over his motivations.

“Dark Mon£y” is from The Forge, and centers on a London family bribed by a renowned filmmaker to keep silent about the abuse of their youngest son. They think the money will help the family heal but find it comes with a price of its own. Levi David Addai (“Damilola, Our Loved Boy”) penned the series.

“Marnie Dickens, Levi David Addai, Andrea Gibb and Ben Chanan are among the U.K.’s most exciting writing talent, whose originality and flair will bring a bold new flavor to BBC One through their four different contemporary British stories,” Moore said.