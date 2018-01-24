‘Thomas & Friends’ Changes Tracks, Pulls In at Nickelodeon (EXCLUSIVE)

All change! “Thomas & Friends” will be part of Nick Jr.’s timetable from March when the Mattel animated series moves from its longtime home on PBS to the preschool net, Variety has learned.

Nickelodeon has brought on board the series, based on the much-loved Reverend Awdry “Thomas the Tank Engine” books, and will also be the agent for “Thomas & Friends” toys and merchandise in the U.S. The deal spells an end to Thomas’ long relationship with PBS, which showed spin-off series “Shining Time Station” as far back as the late 1980s and “Thomas & Friends” from 2004.

Mattel took ownership of the Thomas & Friends brand when it acquired Hit Entertainment in 2011 and has given the TV property a major overhaul for its upcoming 22nd season, “Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures!”, which debuts in the fall.

The new look and storylines were developed in association with the United Nations, incorporating several of its development goals and introducing new international characters and locations beyond Thomas’ home island of Sodor. Within Thomas’ Steam Team, Henry and Edward are making way for Rebecca and Nia, the first African engine, in the overhauled show, which also amps up the comedy, pacing, and adds musical elements.

Related TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Trailer For '90s Comedy 'Everything Sucks!' Ann Curry on Leaving NBC's 'Today': 'It Hurt Like Hell'

There is also a “Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie,” a curtain-raiser to the series, which will be on Nick Jr. ahead of the series.

Season 21 of the traditional “Thomas & Friends” will bow weekdays on Nick Jr. in the U.S. on March 22. The Viacom-owned channel also gets various specials as part of its deal with Mattel and will run content on its NickJr.com site and the Nick Jr. App.

“Securing Nick Jr. as our new home for ‘Thomas & Friends’ is a huge game changer for the brand franchise,” said Kate Schlomann, VP & Global Brand GM, Thomas & Friends.

“The brand is undergoing a huge evolution to ensure that it remains relevant and competitive for today’s audiences. We are taking Thomas off Sodor for the first time in our episodic series, evolving our storytelling to be more inclusive, meaningful and entertaining.”

Pam Kaufman, CMO and president, Nickelodeon Consumer Products, added: “’Thomas & Friends’ iconic characters and engaging stories have resonated with kids for decades, and we believe the new seasons will be a great complement to Nickelodeon’s curriculum-driven preschool programming.”