Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’-Post Super Bowl Episode Rises to 33.4 Million Viewers

“This Is Us” rose to 33.43 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 19 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 29.
The episode, which aired immediately after Super Bowl LII, gained 6.45 million viewers in seven days of playback for a 24 percent gain. The episode, easily the show’s highest-rated over two seasons, rose from a 9.3 in rating in adults 18-49 to an 11.6 for a gain of 25 percent. The news comes a week after the series posted the biggest Live+7 gains in NBC’s history.
“The Big Bang Theory” ran a distant second to “This Is Us” for the week, gaining 59 percent in the key demo to grow to a 4.6 and 33 percent in total viewers to capture 19.58 million. Fox’s freshman hit “9-1-1” rounded out the top three, growing 94 percent in the key demo and 70 percent in total viewers.
Read the top 25 shows in both the key demo and total viewers for week 19 below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|02/04/2018
|9.3
|11.6
|+2.3
|+25%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|2.9
|4.6
|+1.7
|+59%
|911
|FOX
|01/31/2018
|1.6
|3.1
|+1.5
|+94%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|02/01/2018
|2.3
|3.7
|+1.4
|+61%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|2.3
|3.6
|+1.3
|+57%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|02/01/2018
|1.0
|2.1
|+1.1
|+110%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|01/31/2018
|1.2
|2.3
|+1.1
|+92%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|02/01/2018
|1.0
|2.0
|+1.0
|+100%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/31/2018
|1.0
|2.0
|+1.0
|+100%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|01/31/2018
|1.2
|2.2
|+1.0
|+83%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|02/01/2018
|1.2
|2.2
|+1.0
|+83%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|02/01/2018
|1.4
|2.3
|+0.9
|+64%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|1.0
|1.9
|+0.9
|+90%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|01/29/2018
|0.9
|1.8
|+0.9
|+100%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|01/31/2018
|1.0
|1.9
|+0.9
|+90%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|01/29/2018
|0.9
|1.7
|+0.8
|+89%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|01/31/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|FLASH
|CW
|01/30/2018
|0.9
|1.7
|+0.8
|+89%
|GOOD PLACE
|NBC
|02/01/2018
|1.1
|1.9
|+0.8
|+73%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|02/02/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|02/02/2018
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|02/02/2018
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|01/29/2018
|0.7
|1.4
|+0.7
|+100%
|MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|02/02/2018
|0.6
|1.2
|+0.6
|+100%
|THE BACHELOR
|ABC
|01/29/2018
|1.7
|2.3
|+0.6
|+35%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|02/04/2018
|26987
|33434
|+6447
|+24%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|14697
|19583
|+4886
|+33%
|911
|FOX
|01/31/2018
|6207
|10576
|+4369
|+70%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|02/02/2018
|9323
|13687
|+4364
|+47%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|01/31/2018
|6721
|10854
|+4133
|+61%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|02/01/2018
|5672
|9754
|+4082
|+72%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|12923
|16956
|+4033
|+31%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/31/2018
|5423
|9324
|+3901
|+72%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|6228
|9948
|+3720
|+60%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|02/01/2018
|8939
|12356
|+3417
|+38%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|01/31/2018
|6654
|10062
|+3408
|+51%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|02/02/2018
|8565
|11915
|+3350
|+39%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|01/31/2018
|6102
|9351
|+3249
|+53%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|01/29/2018
|5819
|9027
|+3208
|+55%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|01/29/2018
|4749
|7786
|+3037
|+64%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|01/31/2018
|5470
|8482
|+3012
|+55%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|01/29/2018
|3896
|6863
|+2967
|+76%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|02/01/2018
|4118
|7012
|+2894
|+70%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|02/01/2018
|3687
|6243
|+2556
|+69%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|02/01/2018
|5625
|8021
|+2396
|+43%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|02/02/2018
|3203
|5381
|+2178
|+68%
|MOM
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|9110
|11236
|+2126
|+23%
|FLASH
|CW
|01/30/2018
|2596
|4432
|+1836
|+71%
|MACGYVER
|CBS
|02/02/2018
|7268
|9082
|+1814
|+25%
|LIFE IN PIECES
|CBS
|02/01/2018
|7111
|8888
|+1777
|+25%