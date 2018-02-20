Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’-Post Super Bowl Episode Rises to 33.4 Million Viewers

“This Is Us” rose to 33.43 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 19 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 29.

The episode, which aired immediately after Super Bowl LII, gained 6.45 million viewers in seven days of playback for a 24 percent gain. The episode, easily the show’s highest-rated over two seasons, rose from a 9.3 in rating in adults 18-49 to an 11.6 for a gain of 25 percent. The news comes a week after the series posted the biggest Live+7 gains in NBC’s history.

“The Big Bang Theory” ran a distant second to “This Is Us” for the week, gaining 59 percent in the key demo to grow to a 4.6 and 33 percent in total viewers to capture 19.58 million. Fox’s freshman hit “9-1-1” rounded out the top three, growing 94 percent in the key demo and 70 percent in total viewers.

Read the top 25 shows in both the key demo and total viewers for week 19 below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 02/04/2018 9.3 11.6 +2.3 +25% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 02/01/2018 2.9 4.6 +1.7 +59% 911 FOX 01/31/2018 1.6 3.1 +1.5 +94% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/01/2018 2.3 3.7 +1.4 +61% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/01/2018 2.3 3.6 +1.3 +57% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/01/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CHICAGO PD NBC 01/31/2018 1.2 2.3 +1.1 +92% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 02/01/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/31/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/31/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/01/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% SCANDAL ABC 02/01/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% S.W.A.T. CBS 02/01/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% THE RESIDENT FOX 01/29/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% BLACKLIST NBC 01/31/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% SCORPION CBS 01/29/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/31/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% FLASH CW 01/30/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% GOOD PLACE NBC 02/01/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/02/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/02/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% BLINDSPOT NBC 02/02/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% BRAVE NBC 01/29/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 02/02/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/29/2018 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

