Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’-Post Super Bowl Episode Rises to 33.4 Million Viewers

By

TV Reporter

This Is Us Season 2
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” rose to 33.43 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 19 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 29.

The episode, which aired immediately after Super Bowl LII, gained 6.45 million viewers in seven days of playback for a 24 percent gain. The episode, easily the show’s highest-rated over two seasons, rose from a 9.3 in rating in adults 18-49 to an 11.6 for a gain of 25 percent. The news comes a week after the series posted the biggest Live+7 gains in NBC’s history.

“The Big Bang Theory” ran a distant second to “This Is Us” for the week, gaining 59 percent in the key demo to grow to a 4.6 and 33 percent in total viewers to capture 19.58 million. Fox’s freshman hit “9-1-1” rounded out the top three, growing 94 percent in the key demo and 70 percent in total viewers.

Read the top 25 shows in both the key demo and total viewers for week 19 below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 02/04/2018 9.3 11.6 +2.3 +25%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 02/01/2018 2.9 4.6 +1.7 +59%
911 FOX 01/31/2018 1.6 3.1 +1.5 +94%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/01/2018 2.3 3.7 +1.4 +61%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/01/2018 2.3 3.6 +1.3 +57%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/01/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110%
CHICAGO PD NBC 01/31/2018 1.2 2.3 +1.1 +92%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 02/01/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/31/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/31/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
WILL & GRACE NBC 02/01/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
SCANDAL ABC 02/01/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64%
S.W.A.T. CBS 02/01/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90%
THE RESIDENT FOX 01/29/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100%
BLACKLIST NBC 01/31/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90%
SCORPION CBS 01/29/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89%
SEAL TEAM CBS 01/31/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
FLASH CW 01/30/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89%
GOOD PLACE NBC 02/01/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/02/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/02/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%
BLINDSPOT NBC 02/02/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
BRAVE NBC 01/29/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100%
MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 02/02/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100%
THE BACHELOR ABC 01/29/2018 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 02/04/2018 26987 33434 +6447 +24%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 02/01/2018 14697 19583 +4886 +33%
911 FOX 01/31/2018 6207 10576 +4369 +70%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/02/2018 9323 13687 +4364 +47%
CHICAGO PD NBC 01/31/2018 6721 10854 +4133 +61%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/01/2018 5672 9754 +4082 +72%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/01/2018 12923 16956 +4033 +31%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/31/2018 5423 9324 +3901 +72%
S.W.A.T. CBS 02/01/2018 6228 9948 +3720 +60%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/01/2018 8939 12356 +3417 +38%
SEAL TEAM CBS 01/31/2018 6654 10062 +3408 +51%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/02/2018 8565 11915 +3350 +39%
BLACKLIST NBC 01/31/2018 6102 9351 +3249 +53%
SCORPION CBS 01/29/2018 5819 9027 +3208 +55%
THE RESIDENT FOX 01/29/2018 4749 7786 +3037 +64%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/31/2018 5470 8482 +3012 +55%
BRAVE NBC 01/29/2018 3896 6863 +2967 +76%
WILL & GRACE NBC 02/01/2018 4118 7012 +2894 +70%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 02/01/2018 3687 6243 +2556 +69%
SCANDAL ABC 02/01/2018 5625 8021 +2396 +43%
BLINDSPOT NBC 02/02/2018 3203 5381 +2178 +68%
MOM CBS 02/01/2018 9110 11236 +2126 +23%
FLASH CW 01/30/2018 2596 4432 +1836 +71%
MACGYVER CBS 02/02/2018 7268 9082 +1814 +25%
LIFE IN PIECES CBS 02/01/2018 7111 8888 +1777 +25%

