‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

Sterling K. Brown, star of the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut in March, NBC announced Tuesday.

Brown will host the long-running sketch show on March 10. In addition to his Emmy-winning role on “This Is Us,” Brown also currently appears in “Black Panther.” Joining Brown and making his “SNL” debut as musical guest is three-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum English singer-songwriter James Bay. His single, “Wild Love,” from his forthcoming sophomore album was released on Feb. 8.

In addition, NBC also announced that Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will return to as host for the fourth time on March 3. Grammy Award-nominated recording artists Migos will join Barkley as musical guest for the first time. Their new album, “Culture II,” recently debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week.

Finally, “SNL” alum Bill Hader will host for the second time on March 17. He is the creator, executive producer, director, and plays the title character in the upcoming HBO comedy series “Barry,” premiering March 25.

Arcade Fire will appear alongside Hader, marking the band’s fourth time as musical guest. The band released its fifth studio album, “Everything Now,” last July, and the single of the same name became the group’s first to reach number one on a Billboard chart.

    'Magnum PI' Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Jay Hernandez in Lead Role

    Nancy Cotton to Head Original Programming for Epix

    Variety to Fete Astro Malaysia Holdings CEO Rohana Rozhan at MipTV

    Freeform Orders Comedy Pilot 'Girls Code,' Paul Feig to Direct

    Drama Series Days Opening Reception Captures Berlin's TV Buzz

    CBS Orders Competition Series 'TKO' From Mark Burnett

