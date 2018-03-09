You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘This Is Us’ EP on Season 2 Finale Wedding and Glimpse of ‘What Could Have Been’ (SPOILERS)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "The Wedding" Episode 218 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Sullivan as Toby, Chrissy Metz as Kate -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.”

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re not doing any “b.s. where Jack has secretly survived.”

“We’re not playing any games, but I will say that seeing him was one of the most visceral punches that I think we ever had. It’s so powerful and poignant and haunting and tragic all at once,” Aptaker says.

The goal of the episode, for the “This Is Us” writers’ room, was to create an episode that has a sense of “hope and joy and optimism” after a season that was “so marked by grief and tragedy and mourning,” Aptaker explains. But he admits that in true “This Is Us” fashion, “there is going to be some drama [too].”

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are distracted by bringing Deja (Lyric Ross) back into their home after her mother admits she cannot provide for her, while Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will struggle with her own anxiety, given how the mother-daughter relationship has been so strained.

Related

“Their dynamic took a huge leap forward when Rebecca flew across the country to help Kate deal with her miscarriage, but [she] knows that her very existence is so fraught for her daughter,” says Aptaker. “She’s always stepping in it with her, and she doesn’t want — in any way — to disrupt this perfect day for her daughter.”

In order to alleviate some of the stress associated with the wedding, Kevin (Justin Hartley) takes on the task of wedding planning. “Kevin is basically running around, bending over backwards to make sure this loaded day without their father goes off without a hitch for his sister,” Aptaker says.

Overall, Aptaker says the key to crafting the season finale was “about looking forward” for each of the characters and the audience.

“It’s about how a family can experience an incredibly, incredibly tragic loss and still fight through it and move forward and find happiness and joy,” Aptaker says of the episode. “They can remember the man they lost and still live the lives he would have wanted them to live — lives that just aren’t about grieving him.”

“This Is Us” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

More TV

  • Brian Epstein

    Bravo Developing Limited Series Biopic on Beatles Manager Brian Epstein

    The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.” Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re […]

  • Ameesh Paleja Starz

    Starz Hires Atom Tickets CEO Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer

    The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.” Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re […]

  • Anne Harris Christian McLaughlin

    Comedy Central Promotes Development Execs Anne Harris, Christian McLaughlin

    The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.” Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re […]

  • Blocker This Is Us SXSW

    12 Buzziest Movies and TV Shows at SXSW 2018

    The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.” Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re […]

  • Lex Scott Davis For Love

    Lex Scott Davis to Star in ABC Drama Pilot 'For Love'

    The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.” Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re […]

  • The A word TV Review

    Keshet Media Turns 25: Israel-Based Juggernaut Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

    The second season of “This Is Us” is coming to a close Tuesday with a big family event — Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding — and a glimpse of “what could have been.” Executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Variety the season finale will offer a look at present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) but that they’re […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad