Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Finishes Strong

The “This Is Us” Season 2 finale put up strong numbers in delayed viewing for week 25 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 12.
Airing on March 13, “This Is Us” topped the adults 18-49 chart in Nielsen Live+7, growing 75% from a 2.8 to a 4.9. It’s nearest competition in the measure were ABC medical dramas “The Good Doctor” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which both grew from a 1.8 to a 3.3.
“This Is Us” finished second in total viewers for the week, growing by 6.14 million viewers to 17.08 million total. “The Good Doctor” narrowly posted the biggest viewership gain for the week, picking up an additional 6.24 million for 16.13 million total.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|03/13/2018
|2.8
|4.9
|+2.1
|+75%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|03/12/2018
|1.8
|3.3
|+1.5
|+83%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|03/15/2018
|1.8
|3.3
|+1.5
|+83%
|911
|FOX
|03/14/2018
|1.6
|3.0
|+1.4
|+88%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|03/14/2018
|0.9
|2.1
|+1.2
|+133%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|03/14/2018
|1.2
|2.3
|+1.1
|+92%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|03/15/2018
|1.2
|2.2
|+1.0
|+83%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|03/14/2018
|1.3
|2.3
|+1.0
|+77%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|03/15/2018
|1.1
|2.0
|+0.9
|+82%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|03/14/2018
|0.7
|1.5
|+0.8
|+114%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|03/15/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|03/14/2018
|1.7
|2.5
|+0.8
|+47%
|RISE
|NBC
|03/13/2018
|1.2
|2.0
|+0.8
|+67%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|03/13/2018
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
|NCIS
|CBS
|03/13/2018
|1.5
|2.2
|+0.7
|+47%
|FLASH
|CW
|03/13/2018
|0.7
|1.4
|+0.7
|+100%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|03/12/2018
|0.8
|1.5
|+0.7
|+88%
|FAMILY GUY
|FOX
|03/18/2018
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
|MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|03/16/2018
|0.5
|1.1
|+0.6
|+120%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|03/14/2018
|1.0
|1.6
|+0.6
|+60%
|THE MIDDLE
|ABC
|03/13/2018
|1.1
|1.7
|+0.6
|+55%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|03/18/2018
|0.9
|1.5
|+0.6
|+67%
|BULL
|CBS
|03/13/2018
|1.2
|1.8
|+0.6
|+50%
|GOTHAM
|FOX
|03/15/2018
|0.6
|1.2
|+0.6
|+100%
|BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
|FOX
|03/18/2018
|0.9
|1.5
|+0.6
|+67%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|03/12/2018
|9887
|16126
|+6239
|+63%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|03/13/2018
|10941
|17080
|+6139
|+56%
|911
|FOX
|03/14/2018
|6441
|10871
|+4430
|+69%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|03/14/2018
|6541
|10804
|+4263
|+65%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|03/14/2018
|3687
|7887
|+4200
|+114%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|03/14/2018
|5698
|9854
|+4156
|+73%
|NCIS
|CBS
|03/13/2018
|13265
|17286
|+4021
|+30%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|03/13/2018
|9251
|13202
|+3951
|+43%
|BULL
|CBS
|03/13/2018
|10640
|14497
|+3857
|+36%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|03/15/2018
|7185
|10826
|+3641
|+51%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|03/14/2018
|5547
|8496
|+2949
|+53%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|03/12/2018
|3802
|6700
|+2898
|+76%
|RISE
|NBC
|03/13/2018
|5503
|8387
|+2884
|+52%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|03/14/2018
|6131
|8980
|+2849
|+46%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|03/18/2018
|8027
|10873
|+2846
|+35%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|03/15/2018
|4715
|7501
|+2786
|+59%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|03/18/2018
|5718
|8340
|+2622
|+46%
|INSTINCT
|CBS
|03/18/2018
|9053
|11592
|+2539
|+28%
|TIMELESS
|NBC
|03/18/2018
|2848
|5306
|+2458
|+86%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|03/15/2018
|4742
|7174
|+2432
|+51%
|FOR THE PEOPLE
|ABC
|03/13/2018
|3221
|5610
|+2389
|+74%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|03/15/2018
|3841
|6146
|+2305
|+60%
|DECEPTION
|ABC
|03/18/2018
|3969
|6255
|+2286
|+58%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|03/14/2018
|8392
|10538
|+2146
|+26%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|03/16/2018
|3404
|5478
|+2074
|+61%