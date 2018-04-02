Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Finishes Strong

The “This Is Us” Season 2 finale put up strong numbers in delayed viewing for week 25 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 12.

Airing on March 13, “This Is Us” topped the adults 18-49 chart in Nielsen Live+7, growing 75% from a 2.8 to a 4.9. It’s nearest competition in the measure were ABC medical dramas “The Good Doctor” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which both grew from a 1.8 to a 3.3.

“This Is Us” finished second in total viewers for the week, growing by 6.14 million viewers to 17.08 million total. “The Good Doctor” narrowly posted the biggest viewership gain for the week, picking up an additional 6.24 million for 16.13 million total.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 03/13/2018 2.8 4.9 +2.1 +75% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/12/2018 1.8 3.3 +1.5 +83% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/15/2018 1.8 3.3 +1.5 +83% 911 FOX 03/14/2018 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/14/2018 0.9 2.1 +1.2 +133% CHICAGO PD NBC 03/14/2018 1.2 2.3 +1.1 +92% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/15/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/14/2018 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% SCANDAL ABC 03/15/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/14/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 03/15/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% SURVIVOR CBS 03/14/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47% RISE NBC 03/13/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/13/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% NCIS CBS 03/13/2018 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% FLASH CW 03/13/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% THE RESIDENT FOX 03/12/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/18/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 03/16/2018 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 03/14/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% THE MIDDLE ABC 03/13/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/18/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% BULL CBS 03/13/2018 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% GOTHAM FOX 03/15/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE FOX 03/18/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%

