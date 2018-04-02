Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Finishes Strong

THIS IS US -- "The Wedding" Episode 218 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The “This Is Us” Season 2 finale put up strong numbers in delayed viewing for week 25 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 12.

Airing on March 13, “This Is Us” topped the adults 18-49 chart in Nielsen Live+7, growing 75% from a 2.8 to a 4.9. It’s nearest competition in the measure were ABC medical dramas “The Good Doctor” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which both grew from a 1.8 to a 3.3.

“This Is Us” finished second in total viewers for the week, growing by 6.14 million viewers to 17.08 million total. “The Good Doctor” narrowly posted the biggest viewership gain for the week, picking up an additional 6.24 million for 16.13 million total.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 03/13/2018 2.8 4.9 +2.1 +75%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/12/2018 1.8 3.3 +1.5 +83%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/15/2018 1.8 3.3 +1.5 +83%
911 FOX 03/14/2018 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/14/2018 0.9 2.1 +1.2 +133%
CHICAGO PD NBC 03/14/2018 1.2 2.3 +1.1 +92%
WILL & GRACE NBC 03/15/2018 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/14/2018 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77%
SCANDAL ABC 03/15/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/14/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 03/15/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
SURVIVOR CBS 03/14/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47%
RISE NBC 03/13/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/13/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%
NCIS CBS 03/13/2018 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47%
FLASH CW 03/13/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100%
THE RESIDENT FOX 03/12/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88%
FAMILY GUY FOX 03/18/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%
MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 03/16/2018 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 03/14/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60%
THE MIDDLE ABC 03/13/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/18/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%
BULL CBS 03/13/2018 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50%
GOTHAM FOX 03/15/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100%
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE FOX 03/18/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/12/2018 9887 16126 +6239 +63%
THIS IS US NBC 03/13/2018 10941 17080 +6139 +56%
911 FOX 03/14/2018 6441 10871 +4430 +69%
CHICAGO PD NBC 03/14/2018 6541 10804 +4263 +65%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/14/2018 3687 7887 +4200 +114%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/14/2018 5698 9854 +4156 +73%
NCIS CBS 03/13/2018 13265 17286 +4021 +30%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/13/2018 9251 13202 +3951 +43%
BULL CBS 03/13/2018 10640 14497 +3857 +36%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/15/2018 7185 10826 +3641 +51%
BLACKLIST NBC 03/14/2018 5547 8496 +2949 +53%
THE RESIDENT FOX 03/12/2018 3802 6700 +2898 +76%
RISE NBC 03/13/2018 5503 8387 +2884 +52%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/14/2018 6131 8980 +2849 +46%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/18/2018 8027 10873 +2846 +35%
WILL & GRACE NBC 03/15/2018 4715 7501 +2786 +59%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/18/2018 5718 8340 +2622 +46%
INSTINCT CBS 03/18/2018 9053 11592 +2539 +28%
TIMELESS NBC 03/18/2018 2848 5306 +2458 +86%
SCANDAL ABC 03/15/2018 4742 7174 +2432 +51%
FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/13/2018 3221 5610 +2389 +74%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 03/15/2018 3841 6146 +2305 +60%
DECEPTION ABC 03/18/2018 3969 6255 +2286 +58%
SURVIVOR CBS 03/14/2018 8392 10538 +2146 +26%
BLINDSPOT NBC 03/16/2018 3404 5478 +2074 +61%

