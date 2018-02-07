You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Returns to Earth After Post-Super Bowl Highs

This Is Us Season 2
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” came nowhere near the massive heights it reached in its post-Super Bowl LII timeslot on Sunday, but the NBC drama still managed to handily top Tuesday night in the key demo.

According to Nielsen overnight data, “This Is Us” drew a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers. That is a far cry from the 9.3 and 27 million viewers the show drew Sunday, but was still plenty good to make it the top-rated show of the night. It was also more in keeping with the show’s average Live+Same Day ratings from before the Super Bowl.

Earlier on NBC, the “Ellen’s Game of Games” season finale (1.9, 7.7 million) was even. After “This Is Us,” “Chicago Med” (1.5, 7.4 million) was up in the demo.

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.4, 13.6 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night. “Bull” (1.1, 10.7 million) was down in the demo, while “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.2 million) slipped in both measures.

On ABC, “The Middle” (1.2, 5.6 million) was down in the demo while “Fresh Off the Boat” (0.9, 3.8 million) and “Black-ish” (1.0, 3.7 million) were even. “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.5, 2.3 million) was down in the demo.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.1, 4.4 million), “LA to Vegas” (0.8, 2.5 million), and “The Mick” (0.7, 2 million) were even.

For The CW, both “The Flash” (0.8, 2.3 million) and “Black Lightning” (0.6, 1.9 million) were down in both measures.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 2.0 but finished second in total viewers with 8.4 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.1 but first in viewers with 10.8 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.9 but got narrowly edged into fourth in viewers with 3.32 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but third in viewers with 3.39 million. The CW averaged a 0.7 and 2.1 million viewers.

