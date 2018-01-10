TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo

NBC’s combination of “Ellen’s Game of Games” and “This Is Us” handily won the night in the key demo, according to Nielsen overnight data.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” kicked things off at 8 p.m. with a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and just under 8 million viewers, which is down slightly in both measures compared to last week’s timeslot premiere (2.4, 8.9 million). “This Is Us” pulled in a 2.7 and 9.7 million, returning from its last original episode in November and ranking as the highest-rated show of the night.

Later on NBC, “Chicago Med” drew a 1.4 and 6.9 million.

“NCIS” (1.5, 14.2 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night. “Bull” (1.2, 10.4 million) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 8.6 million) were also even, with “Bull” topping “This Is Us” in total viewers for the hour.

On ABC, “The Middle” (1.3, 5.4 million) and “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.0, 3.6 million) both dipped in both measures. “Black-ish” (1.0, 3.8 million) was approximately even. “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.7, 2.4 million) was even.

For Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.0, 4.2 million) was even. “LA to Vegas” (0.8, 2.6 million) took hits in both measures from its premiere last week.

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 2.1 but finished second in total viewers with 8.2 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in viewers with 11.1 million. Fox and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.9. ABC was third in viewers with 3.4 million. Fox was fourth with 3.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 885,000 viewers.