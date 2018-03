Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Tops Charts With Penultimate Season 2 Episode

The second-to-last episode of “This Is Us” Season 2 claimed the top spots in the delayed viewing ratings for week 24 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 5.

“This Is Us” doubled in adults 18-49 for the week, growing from a 2.3 rating to a 4.6 in the Nielsen Live+7 rankings. The hit NBC series grew by 74% in total viewers as well, adding 6.56 million viewers for a total of 15.45 million. It’s growth in the demo outpaced its nearest competition, “The Big Bang Theory,” by 30%. It also beat its nearest competition in total viewers, fellow NBC show “Chicago PD,” by 31%.

The Season 2 finale of “This Is Us” the following week drew a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers in Live+Same Day, improving by over 20 percent in both measures from the initial performance of the week 24 episode.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 03/06/2018 2.3 4.6 +2.3 +100% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 03/08/2018 2.6 4.3 +1.7 +65% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/08/2018 1.7 3.2 +1.5 +88% 911 FOX 03/07/2018 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88% CHICAGO PD NBC 03/07/2018 1.2 2.5 +1.3 +108% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/07/2018 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 03/08/2018 2.1 3.3 +1.2 +57% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/08/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/08/2018 1.2 2.3 +1.1 +92% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/07/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/07/2018 0.6 1.5 +0.9 +150% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 03/08/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% S.W.A.T. CBS 03/08/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% CHICAGO MED NBC 03/06/2018 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% SCANDAL ABC 03/08/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% SEAL TEAM CBS 03/07/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% BULL CBS 03/06/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% NCIS CBS 03/06/2018 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% SURVIVOR CBS 03/07/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47% FLASH CW 03/06/2018 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/07/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 03/09/2018 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 03/09/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/06/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE RESIDENT FOX 03/05/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

