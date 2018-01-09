You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘This Is Us’ Stars, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake Set for Post-Superbowl ‘Tonight Show’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dwayne Johnson Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and stars of “This Is Us” are set to appear on the special post-Superbowl episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A special Sunday installment of “Tonight Show” will air live Feb. 4 on NBC following the NFL’s big game and a fresh episode of the Peacock’s hit family drama “This Is Us.”

The “Tonight Show” will originate from Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre. Timberlake’s appearance will follow his halftime performance at Superbowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The superstar singer is in the midst of a promotional push for his new album, “Man of the Woods.”

The core “This Is Us” ensemble of Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley will guest on “Tonight Show.” “This Is Us” is halfway through its second season on NBC.

(Pictured: Dwayne Johnson)

More TV

  • 'BoJack Horseman' Rerun Rights Shopped to

    'BoJack Horseman' Rerun Rights Shopped to Cable Buyers, a Rarity for Netflix Series

    Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and stars of “This Is Us” are set to appear on the special post-Superbowl episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” A special Sunday installment of “Tonight Show” will air live Feb. 4 on NBC following the NFL’s big game and a fresh episode of the Peacock’s hit family […]

  • Barbra StreisandTribeca Talks Storytellers: Barbra Streisand

    PaleyFest LA 2018 Announces Full Lineup, Including Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand

    Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and stars of “This Is Us” are set to appear on the special post-Superbowl episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” A special Sunday installment of “Tonight Show” will air live Feb. 4 on NBC following the NFL’s big game and a fresh episode of the Peacock’s hit family […]

  • this is us premiere date

    NBC, State Farm Strike 'This Is Us' Ad Deal

    Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and stars of “This Is Us” are set to appear on the special post-Superbowl episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” A special Sunday installment of “Tonight Show” will air live Feb. 4 on NBC following the NFL’s big game and a fresh episode of the Peacock’s hit family […]

  • John Dickerson

    John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose at 'CBS This Morning'

    Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and stars of “This Is Us” are set to appear on the special post-Superbowl episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” A special Sunday installment of “Tonight Show” will air live Feb. 4 on NBC following the NFL’s big game and a fresh episode of the Peacock’s hit family […]

  • Meryl Streep Shares Thoughts on Oprah

    Meryl Streep Shares Thoughts on Oprah 2020, Can't Remember Her Oscar Noms

    Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake, and stars of “This Is Us” are set to appear on the special post-Superbowl episode of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” A special Sunday installment of “Tonight Show” will air live Feb. 4 on NBC following the NFL’s big game and a fresh episode of the Peacock’s hit family […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad