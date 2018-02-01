‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Named TV Showman of the Year by ICG Publicists Awards

Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer of the NBC drama “This Is Us,”will be named Television Showman of the Year at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards.

“This Is Us” was nominated for 10 Emmys as well as a Golden Globe for Best Drama for its first two seasons. The series also recently won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“Even with the multitude of television programming currently available, ‘This Is Us’ is the show that everyone wants to talk about the next day,” said ICG national president Steven Poster, ASC. “That is due in great part to the creative genius of Dan Fogelman.”

Fogelman also co-created and executive produced Fox’s drama “Pitch,” in addition to creating the ABC period musical comedy series “Galavant” and the ABC comedy The Neighbors.

Fogelman’s upcoming film “Life Itself,” which he directed, stars Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas, and will be released theatrically by Amazon in fall 2018. His first feature film was the Pixar film “Cars.”

Fogelman was the recipient of the 2016 Humanitas Prize for the “This Is Us” pilot script. He began his career in Hollywood working on “The Howie Mandel Show,” “The Man Show,” and TV Guide Channel, where he wrote the 60-second celebrity bios.

As previously announced, the Publicists Awards Luncheon–to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 2–will also honor actor, director Andy Serkis with the Motion Picture Showmanship Award, Betty White, with a Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes. The ICG Publicists Directory, to be distributed at the luncheon, will be dedicated to the late journalist Liz Smith.