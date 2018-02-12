Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Scores NBC’s Biggest Lift Ever, ‘9-1-1’ Posts New High

“This Is Us” drove record lifts for NBC in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for the week 18 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 22.
The Jan. 23 episode of “This Is Us” doubled in adults 18-49, going from a 2.6 to a 5.2 rating. It also picked up an additional 7.1 million viewers, growing to 16.58 million total viewers. Both of those figures represent the largest Live+7 gains that NBC has ever seen. “This Is Us” was also the top show of the week in both measures.
Elsewhere on broadcast, Fox’s “9-1-1” posted a new series high in the key demo. The freshman first responder series went from a 1.6 to a 3.1. That is up a tenth compared to the previous high set by the show’s premiere. “9-1-1” also grew by 4.7 million viewers, bringing its seven day haul to 11.27 million.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|01/23/2018
|2.6
|5.2
|+2.6
|+100%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|01/22/2018
|1.7
|3.6
|+1.9
|+112%
|911
|FOX
|01/24/2018
|1.6
|3.1
|+1.5
|+94%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|01/25/2018
|2.3
|3.6
|+1.3
|+57%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|01/25/2018
|1.0
|2.1
|+1.1
|+110%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/24/2018
|0.9
|2.0
|+1.1
|+122%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|01/25/2018
|1.1
|2.1
|+1.0
|+91%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|01/23/2018
|1.3
|2.2
|+0.9
|+69%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|01/25/2018
|1.3
|2.1
|+0.8
|+62%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|01/22/2018
|0.8
|1.6
|+0.8
|+100%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|01/23/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|BULL
|CBS
|01/23/2018
|1.3
|2.1
|+0.8
|+62%
|NCIS
|CBS
|01/23/2018
|1.5
|2.3
|+0.8
|+53%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|01/22/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|GOOD PLACE
|NBC
|01/25/2018
|1.1
|1.9
|+0.8
|+73%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|01/24/2018
|1.1
|1.8
|+0.7
|+64%
|BLACK LIGHTNING
|CW
|01/23/2018
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|FLASH
|CW
|01/23/2018
|0.7
|1.4
|+0.7
|+100%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|01/26/2018
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|01/22/2018
|0.7
|1.4
|+0.7
|+100%
|MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|01/26/2018
|0.6
|1.2
|+0.6
|+100%
|THE BACHELOR
|ABC
|01/22/2018
|1.8
|2.4
|+0.6
|+33%
|AMAZING RACE
|CBS
|01/24/2018
|1.2
|1.8
|+0.6
|+50%
|LA TO VEGAS
|FOX
|01/23/2018
|0.8
|1.4
|+0.6
|+75%
|LUCIFER
|FOX
|01/22/2018
|0.9
|1.5
|+0.6
|+67%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in Millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in Millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|01/23/2018
|9480
|16583
|+7103
|+75%
|GOOD DOCTOR, THE
|ABC
|01/22/2018
|9613
|16531
|+6918
|+72%
|911
|FOX
|01/24/2018
|6572
|11273
|+4701
|+72%
|BULL
|CBS
|01/23/2018
|11082
|15434
|+4352
|+39%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|01/23/2018
|9310
|13629
|+4319
|+46%
|NCIS
|CBS
|01/23/2018
|13968
|18171
|+4203
|+30%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/24/2018
|5301
|9421
|+4120
|+78%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|01/25/2018
|6056
|10093
|+4037
|+67%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|01/23/2018
|6861
|10804
|+3943
|+57%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|01/25/2018
|8627
|11984
|+3357
|+39%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|01/22/2018
|5234
|8550
|+3316
|+63%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|01/22/2018
|3401
|6703
|+3302
|+97%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|01/25/2018
|3540
|6468
|+2928
|+83%
|RESIDENT, THE
|FOX
|01/22/2018
|4700
|7468
|+2768
|+59%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|01/23/2018
|4552
|7221
|+2669
|+59%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|01/25/2018
|5191
|7525
|+2334
|+45%
|BLINDSPOT
|NBC
|01/26/2018
|3753
|5920
|+2167
|+58%
|AMAZING RACE
|CBS
|01/24/2018
|6176
|8111
|+1935
|+31%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|01/24/2018
|4158
|6030
|+1872
|+45%
|GOOD PLACE
|NBC
|01/25/2018
|3648
|5466
|+1818
|+50%
|X-FILES
|FOX
|01/24/2018
|3872
|5620
|+1748
|+45%
|LUCIFER
|FOX
|01/22/2018
|3773
|5507
|+1734
|+46%
|MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|01/26/2018
|2275
|3996
|+1721
|+76%
|TAKEN
|NBC
|01/26/2018
|3141
|4835
|+1694
|+54%
|FLASH
|CW
|01/23/2018
|2119
|3812
|+1693
|+80%