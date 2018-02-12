You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Scores NBC’s Biggest Lift Ever, ‘9-1-1’ Posts New High

THIS IS US -- Episode 214 -- Pictured: Sterling K. Brown as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” drove record lifts for NBC in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for the week 18 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 22.

The Jan. 23 episode of “This Is Us” doubled in adults 18-49, going from a 2.6 to a 5.2 rating. It also picked up an additional 7.1 million viewers, growing to 16.58 million total viewers. Both of those figures represent the largest Live+7 gains that NBC has ever seen. “This Is Us” was also the top show of the week in both measures.

Elsewhere on broadcast, Fox’s “9-1-1” posted a new series high in the key demo. The freshman first responder series went from a 1.6 to a 3.1. That is up a tenth compared to the previous high set by the show’s premiere. “9-1-1” also grew by 4.7 million viewers, bringing its seven day haul to 11.27 million.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 01/23/2018 2.6 5.2 +2.6 +100%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/22/2018 1.7 3.6 +1.9 +112%
911 FOX 01/24/2018 1.6 3.1 +1.5 +94%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/25/2018 2.3 3.6 +1.3 +57%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/25/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/24/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/25/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91%
CHICAGO MED NBC 01/23/2018 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69%
SCANDAL ABC 01/25/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62%
SCORPION CBS 01/22/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/23/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
BULL CBS 01/23/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62%
NCIS CBS 01/23/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53%
THE RESIDENT FOX 01/22/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
GOOD PLACE NBC 01/25/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/24/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64%
BLACK LIGHTNING CW 01/23/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
FLASH CW 01/23/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100%
BLINDSPOT NBC 01/26/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
BRAVE NBC 01/22/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100%
MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/26/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100%
THE BACHELOR ABC 01/22/2018 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33%
AMAZING RACE CBS 01/24/2018 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50%
LA TO VEGAS FOX 01/23/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75%
LUCIFER FOX 01/22/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in Millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in Millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 01/23/2018 9480 16583 +7103 +75%
GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 01/22/2018 9613 16531 +6918 +72%
911 FOX 01/24/2018 6572 11273 +4701 +72%
BULL CBS 01/23/2018 11082 15434 +4352 +39%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/23/2018 9310 13629 +4319 +46%
NCIS CBS 01/23/2018 13968 18171 +4203 +30%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/24/2018 5301 9421 +4120 +78%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/25/2018 6056 10093 +4037 +67%
CHICAGO MED NBC 01/23/2018 6861 10804 +3943 +57%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/25/2018 8627 11984 +3357 +39%
SCORPION CBS 01/22/2018 5234 8550 +3316 +63%
BRAVE NBC 01/22/2018 3401 6703 +3302 +97%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/25/2018 3540 6468 +2928 +83%
RESIDENT, THE FOX 01/22/2018 4700 7468 +2768 +59%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/23/2018 4552 7221 +2669 +59%
SCANDAL ABC 01/25/2018 5191 7525 +2334 +45%
BLINDSPOT NBC 01/26/2018 3753 5920 +2167 +58%
AMAZING RACE CBS 01/24/2018 6176 8111 +1935 +31%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/24/2018 4158 6030 +1872 +45%
GOOD PLACE NBC 01/25/2018 3648 5466 +1818 +50%
X-FILES FOX 01/24/2018 3872 5620 +1748 +45%
LUCIFER FOX 01/22/2018 3773 5507 +1734 +46%
MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/26/2018 2275 3996 +1721 +76%
TAKEN NBC 01/26/2018 3141 4835 +1694 +54%
FLASH CW 01/23/2018 2119 3812 +1693 +80%

