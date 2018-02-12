Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Scores NBC’s Biggest Lift Ever, ‘9-1-1’ Posts New High

“This Is Us” drove record lifts for NBC in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for the week 18 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 22.

The Jan. 23 episode of “This Is Us” doubled in adults 18-49, going from a 2.6 to a 5.2 rating. It also picked up an additional 7.1 million viewers, growing to 16.58 million total viewers. Both of those figures represent the largest Live+7 gains that NBC has ever seen. “This Is Us” was also the top show of the week in both measures.

Elsewhere on broadcast, Fox’s “9-1-1” posted a new series high in the key demo. The freshman first responder series went from a 1.6 to a 3.1. That is up a tenth compared to the previous high set by the show’s premiere. “9-1-1” also grew by 4.7 million viewers, bringing its seven day haul to 11.27 million.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 01/23/2018 2.6 5.2 +2.6 +100% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/22/2018 1.7 3.6 +1.9 +112% 911 FOX 01/24/2018 1.6 3.1 +1.5 +94% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/25/2018 2.3 3.6 +1.3 +57% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/25/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/24/2018 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/25/2018 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% CHICAGO MED NBC 01/23/2018 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% SCANDAL ABC 01/25/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% SCORPION CBS 01/22/2018 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/23/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% BULL CBS 01/23/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% NCIS CBS 01/23/2018 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% THE RESIDENT FOX 01/22/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% GOOD PLACE NBC 01/25/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/24/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 01/23/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% FLASH CW 01/23/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% BLINDSPOT NBC 01/26/2018 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% BRAVE NBC 01/22/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/26/2018 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/22/2018 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% AMAZING RACE CBS 01/24/2018 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% LA TO VEGAS FOX 01/23/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% LUCIFER FOX 01/22/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

