NBC to Use Keala Settle’s ‘This Is Me’ to Spark Attention for Winter Olympics

PyeongChang Winter Olympics
The network known for airing “This Is Us” hopes to harness the power of “This Is Me.”

The hit song, sung by Keala Settle and used in the soundtrack to the movie “The Greatest Showman,” will be used by NBC Olympics leading up to and during the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, NBC Olympics and Atlantic Records announced today. The track was co-produced and written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

The song will be featured in promotional spots to run across NBCUniversal’s broadcast, cable, digital, social, and radio platforms, including during NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII this Sunday. The song will also be used by NBC Olympics’ production at strategic times during its 2,400 hours of PyeongChang programming, including within NBC’s primetime coverage on Friday, February 9, the night of the Opening Ceremony.

 “The song’s messages of celebrating diversity and individual uniqueness couldn’t be more well suited for the themes and spirit of what the Olympics stand for,” said Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast, in a statement. “It’s an honor for all of us involved with The Greatest Showman to have had the song chosen to be connected to NBC’s coverage of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.”

“With less than a week until the start of The Winter Olympics, ‘This Is Me’ is the perfect song to connect viewers with Olympic athletes on a human level,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, NBC Sports Group, in a statement. “Beginning with a powerful spot that will be seen by the massive Super Bowl audience and continuing up to and throughout the Games, this inspiring song perfectly complements the stories we’re telling about the athletes’ journeys from ordinary to extraordinary.”

The 20th Century Fox film, “The Greatest Showman,”  has grossed $270 million worldwide and is  inspired by the story of P.T. Barnum. The movie is directed by Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by Pasek and Paul, co-produced by  Greg Wells  and executive produced by Alex Lacamoire. The movie stars Hugh Jackman with Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

  PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    NBC to Use Keala Settle's 'This Is Me' to Spark Attention for Winter Olympics

  ESPN's Suzy Kolber Talks Overpreparation, Super

    ESPN's Suzy Kolber Talks Overpreparation, Super Bowl LII

  'American Gods' Season 2 Enlists Jesse

    'American Gods' Season 2 Enlists Jesse Alexander as New Showrunner

  THE GONG SHOW - Episode 102.

    TV News Roundup: 'The Gong Show' To Hold Open Casting Calls

  Super Bowl LII

    NBC Says Ads for Super Bowl LII Have Sold Out

