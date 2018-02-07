CBS Orders Competition Series ‘The World’s Best’ From Mark Burnett, Mike Darnell

CBS has ordered a new competition series from executive producers Mark Burnett and Mike Darnell, the network announced Wednesday.

Titled “The World’s Best,” the series will feature acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. They not only have to impress American judges, but will also need to break through the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment. Only one act will ultimately be crowned The World’s Best.

“This is a unique, original format with global scale led by two of the most accomplished producers on television,” said Sharon Vuong, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS. “Mike and Mark are not only the very top producers in the genre, but they also understand how to create compelling competition and build enduring franchises.”

Burnett and Darnell are, in addition to renowned reality series producers, the presidents of MGM Television and Digital Group and Unscripted and Alternative Television for Warner Bros. respectively. Burnett is an executive producer on shows such as “Survivor,” “Shark Tank,” and “The Voice.” Darnell is an executive producer on “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Little Big Shots,” and “Love Connection.”

“The World’s Best” is produced by MGM Television and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Burnett and Darnell will executive produce along with Alison Holloway, Brooke Karzen, Barry Poznick and Dan Sacks.