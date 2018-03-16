‘The Walking Dead’ Finale and ‘Fear’ Premiere to Screen in Theaters

The finale of “Walking Dead” Season 8 and the premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 will be screened in AMC theaters across the nation, AMC and Fathom Events announced Thursday.

The companies are bringing the episodes to over 750 theaters nationwide on April 15, the same day as the TV airing, for “Survival Sunday: ‘The Walking Dead’ & ‘Fear the Walking Dead.'” The episodes are set to mark the first crossover between the two series.

Tickets are available beginning March 16 from the Fathom Events website, and TWD Fan Reward Club members can purchase the tickets now.

The in-theater experience will also include an extra half-hour of exclusive bonus content, making the screenings begin at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT instead of the on-air 9 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from ‘The Walking Dead’ and into the new world of ‘Fear,’” said Theresa Beyer, SVP of brand activation for AMC in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

This isn’t the first time major TV franchises have aired episodes on the big screen: the last two episodes of Season 4 of “Game of Thrones” were shown in theaters, from which HBO reeled in nearly $2 million.