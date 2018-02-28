TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘This Is Us’ Keep NBC on Top

The one-two punch of “The Voice” and “This Is Us” helped NBC stay on top of the Nielsen ratings.

NBC, riding a nearly three-week winning streak thanks to the 2018 Winter Olympics, topped their broadcast competition in adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. The Tuesday debut of the new season of “The Voice” drew a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers, down approximately 15% in the demo from its fall Tuesday debut. “This Is Us” followed at 9 with a 2.5 rating and 9.7 million viewers, ranking as the top-rated show of the night. “Chicago Med” was even at 10 with a 1.4 and 7.3 million viewers. NBC also topped Monday night this week thanks to the season premiere of “The Voice” and the series debut of “Good Girls.”

On CBS, “NCIS” (1.2, 12.3 million) returned down in both measures but was still the most-watched show of the night. “Bull” (1.1, 10.6 million) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.2 million) were even.

For ABC, “The Middle” (1.2, 5.2 million) was even. After a rerun of “Black-ish” and “Modern Family,” “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.5, 2.1 million) was up in both measures.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.0, 4.1 million) held steady while “LA to Vegas” (0.7, 2.4 million) and “The Mick” (0.6, 1.9 million) dipped in the demo.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.7, 2.1 million) is currently tied with its series low. “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.6 million) was down slightly in total viewers.

NBC finished first in the demo with a 2.1 but second in total viewers with 9.3 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.1 but first in viewers with 10.4 million. Fox was third overall with a 0.8 and 3.1 million viewers. ABC was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.9 million viewers. The CW drew a 0.6 and 1.9 million viewers.