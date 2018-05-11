Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson to Return as Coaches for ‘The Voice’ Season 15

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kelly Clarkson Jennifer Hudson
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday.

Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her first season on the series. The two will be competing against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and country music star Blake Shelton in Season 15. Alicia Keys, who is currently a coach, will not return for Season 15.

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

On May 14, Clarkson continues on her quest to win her first season as a coach alongside fellow coaches Keys, Levine, and Shelton during the semi-finals round. The Top 8 artists will perform live in front of their coaches, which will also feature “Special Duet Blends.”

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Stijn Bakkers.

More TV

  • Kelly Clarkson Jennifer Hudson

    Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson to Return as Coaches for 'The Voice' Season 15

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    'The Big Bang Theory' Boss on Sheldon and Amy's Wedding, Mark Hamill's Guest Spot

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

  • Don Francisco Telemundo El Chapo Univision

    Univision, Telemundo Tout Programming Plans, Diversification Initiatives and Innovations

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

  • Wall Street Watches as Comcast, Disney

    Wall Street Watches as Comcast and Disney Gird for Battle Over 21st Century Fox Assets

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

  • REL: Lil Rel Howery in REL

    Lil Rel Howery Multi-Cam Comedy Ordered to Series at Fox

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix

    TV News Roundup: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Guest Stars Revealed

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

  • Hiro Murai

    'Atlanta' Director Hiro Murai Signs FX Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Voice” is bringing back Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for Season 15, NBC announced Thursday. Clarkson currently appears as a coach on the popular singing competition series, while Hudson previously served as a coach during Season 13. Hudson has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad