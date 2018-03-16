You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Sinner’ Renewed by USA for Season 2

THE SINNER -- "Part VIII" Episode 108 -- Pictured: Jessica Biel as Cora Tannetti
USA has renewed “The Sinner” for season two.

Originally a six-part miniseries that premiered on the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel, “The Sinner” will continue as an anthology that follow’s Bull Pillman’s Detective Harry Ambrose as he explores a new crime. Ambrose will travel to his hometown in upstate New York where he will investigate the murder of two people by their 11-year-old son.

Jessica Biel, who starred alongside Pullman, will return as an executive producer for season two with her Iron Ocean partner Michelle Purple, having also served in the same role for the initial run of the show. Derek Simonds will again serve as showrunner and executive produce. Charlie Gogolak as executive producer.

“’The Sinner’ was a huge success for USA Network,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In our second season, we’ll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest ‘why-dunnit,’ while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike.”

Charlie Gogolak and Brad Winters will also exec produce. Antonio Campos will return to direct and serve as exec producer.

“Jessica, Derek, and team created a mesmeric and compelling world in the first installment of ‘The Sinner’,” said Dawn Olmstead and George Cheeks, co-presidents, Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios. “We are very proud of the series they have developed and it is with great excitement that we, along with our partners at USA Network, announce a new chapter in Detective Ambrose’s story, played once again by the incomparable Bill Pullman, as he embarks on a gripping new mystery.”

