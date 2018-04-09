‘The Simpsons’ Respond to Apu Stereotype Criticism

On Sunday night’s episode, “The Simpsons” addressed criticism that its character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon was a racist stereotype.

Last November, comedian Hari Kondabolu looked into the representation of South Asians and show’s character in his documentary, “The Problem With Apu.” Nahasapeemapetilon, voiced by Hank Azaria, is an Indian-American Kwik-E-Mart owner in Springfield.

The episode titled “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” indirectly touched on the portrayal of Apu, while Marge was reading a bedtime story with her daughter, Lisa. Marge attempts to make the book, “The Princess in the Garden,” inoffensive in 2018.

During the scene, Lisa faces the camera and says, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” She then looks over at a framed picture of Apu, which has the line, “Don’t have a cow!” written on it.

Marge responds saying, “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” to which Lisa says, “If at all.”

Kondabolu responded to the episode on Twitter writing, “Wow. ‘Politically Incorrect?’ That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad.”

He later added, “‘The Simpsons’ response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress.”

