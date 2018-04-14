‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner Responds to Apu Controversy

“The Simpsons” showrunner and executive producer Al Jean responded to the feedback surrounding a recent “Simpsons” episode that attempted to address controversy over the depiction of character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, voiced by Hank Azaria.

On Friday, Jean tweeted, “I truly appreciate all the responses pro and con. Will continue to try and find an answer that is popular & more important right.”

On Sunday night’s episode, “No Good Read Goes Unpunished,” the long-running animated series addressed the criticism that Apu represents a racist stereotype through a line from Lisa, delivered while Marge reads her a bedtime story.

“Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” she says. She then looks over at a framed picture of Apu, which has the line, “Don’t have a cow!” written on it.

Marge responds saying, “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” to which Lisa says, “If at all.”

Though the episode was well-received by some, many felt the attempt was half-hearted and underdone. Hari Kondabalu, the filmmaker behind the documentary “The Problem with Apu,” which shed renewed light on the issue, wrote, “Wow. ‘Politically Incorrect?’ That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad.”