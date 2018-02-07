ABC Drama ‘The Rookie’ Casts Afton Williamson, Eric Winter

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The straight-to-series ABC drama “The Rookie” has cast Afton Williamson and Eric Winter opposite series lead Nathan Fillion, Variety has learned.

Inspired by a true story, “The Rookie” follows John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Williamson will play Talia Bishop, a newly promoted training officer whose first assignment is Fillion’s forty year old rookie. Winter will play Tim Bradford, an overbearing training officer.

Williamson previously starred in the VH1 series “The Breaks.” She also had roles in shows like “The Night Of” at HBO, “Banshee” at Cinemax, and Season 1 of “Homeland.” She has also appeared in multiple episodes of “Nashville” before the show moved from ABC to CMT.

Winter recently appeared in the hit ABC series “The Good Doctor” and previously played a role in the ABC series “Secrets and Lies.” He has also had roles in shows like Fox’s “Rosewood,” “Witches of East End,” and “The Mentalist.”

Winter and Williamson are represented by The Gersh Agency. Winter is also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Williamson is also repped by Suskin Management.

Alexi Hawley will write and executive produce “The Rookie.” Fillion will also executive produce with The Mark Gordon Company’s Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper, along with Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg. Liz Friedlander will direct and executive produce. The Mark Gordon Company will produce in association with ABC Studios. eOne is handling international rights to the project.

