‘The Resident’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

THE RESIDENT: L-R: Matt Czuchry, guest star Kathleen Wilhoite and Manish Dayal in the "Run Doctor Run" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Monday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Guy D'Alema/FOX

Freshman medical drama “The Resident” has been renewed for a sophomore season.

Set in the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, the series is designed to “pull back the curtain” on the bureaucracy affecting medical professionals across the country. The story is told through the lens of the doctors and nurses who fight greed and ego to help their patients.

“Amy, Todd and all the producers on ‘The Resident’ set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before — to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they’ve succeeded,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company. “Matt, Emily, Bruce, Manish, Shaunette and the show’s entire cast have turned in consistently heartfelt performances, and we are so excited to go back to Chastain Memorial for another tremendous season.”

“The Resident” stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood, and hails from executive producers Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.

When looking at total viewership, “The Resident” ranks No. 3 for Fox’s scripted series, averaging 4.6 million and more than 10 million multi-platform viewers per episode. It is also seeing an average rating of 1.05 in the 18-49 demo.

“The Resident” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and now joins the previously renewed “9-1-1,” “Empire,” “The Gifted,” “The Orville” and “The Simpsons” for Fox’s 2018-19 television lineup.

