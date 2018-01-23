TV Ratings: ‘The Resident’ Sees Steep Slide in Time Slot Premiere

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Resident
CREDIT: Guy D'Alema/Fox

Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere.

Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent in total viewers compared to the series premiere on Sunday (2.6, 8.7 million). In fairness, the premiere received a substantial boost from the NFC championship game. The show also built on the lead-in it got from “Lucifer” (0.9, 3.8 million) and ranked as the number two drama of the night in the demo.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” (1.8, 6.3 million) was even and was the top-rated show of the night. “The Good Doctor” (1.7, 9.5 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.3, 7.3 million), “Man With a Plan” (1.2, 6.6 million), and “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.7 million) were even. “9JKL” (0.8, 4.7 million) and “Scorpion” (0.8, 5.2 million) were both down in the demo.

For NBC, “The Wall” (1.2, 5.7 million) was even, while “Better Late Than Never” (0.9, 4.8 million) and “The Brave” (0.6, 3.4 million) were down in both measures.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 2 million) was down in the demo, while “Valor” (0.2, 1.1 million) was even.

ABC won the night with a 1.7 and 7.4 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 1.0. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.8 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 4.2 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 4.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers.

More TV

  • ABC Logo

    ABC Orders Drama 'False Profits' From Kayla Alpert to Pilot

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

  • The Resident

    TV Ratings: 'The Resident' Sees Steep Slide in Time Slot Premiere

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

  • good-morning-america-strahan

    'Good Morning America' Bounces Back Against NBC's 'Today'

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

  • National Geographical Partners

    National Geographic Partners Trims Staff With Layoffs

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Sky News Back in Spotlight in Latest Twist of Fox-Sky Bid

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

  • Jeff Glor

    Steve Capus Out as Top Producer at 'CBS Evening News'

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

  • Starz Expands Into Canada With Bell

    Starz Expands Into Canada With Bell Media Pact

    Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere. Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad