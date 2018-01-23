TV Ratings: ‘The Resident’ Sees Steep Slide in Time Slot Premiere

Fox’s new medical drama “The Resident” premiered in its normal Monday time slot last night, losing about half of its audience from its premiere.

Airing at 9 p.m., “The Resident” drew a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million. That is approximately a 60 percent drop in the demo and just under 50 percent in total viewers compared to the series premiere on Sunday (2.6, 8.7 million). In fairness, the premiere received a substantial boost from the NFC championship game. The show also built on the lead-in it got from “Lucifer” (0.9, 3.8 million) and ranked as the number two drama of the night in the demo.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” (1.8, 6.3 million) was even and was the top-rated show of the night. “The Good Doctor” (1.7, 9.5 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.3, 7.3 million), “Man With a Plan” (1.2, 6.6 million), and “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.7 million) were even. “9JKL” (0.8, 4.7 million) and “Scorpion” (0.8, 5.2 million) were both down in the demo.

For NBC, “The Wall” (1.2, 5.7 million) was even, while “Better Late Than Never” (0.9, 4.8 million) and “The Brave” (0.6, 3.4 million) were down in both measures.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 2 million) was down in the demo, while “Valor” (0.2, 1.1 million) was even.

ABC won the night with a 1.7 and 7.4 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 1.0. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.8 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 4.2 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 4.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers.