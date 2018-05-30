‘The Rain’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “The Rain” for a second season, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

The series is Netflix’s first Danish original series. The series will go back into production later this year, with the second season slated to launch in 2019.

“We’re really excited to team up with the talented cast and our team of amazing creators for another season,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, vice president of international originals for Netflix. “‘The Rain’ has a relatable and human story at its core and touches on universal themes everyone can identify with. The fact that season 1 reached audiences all over the world, proves once again that strong stories can transcend borders.”

The series was created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo. it stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken, and Johannes Kuhnke.

In the series, six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilisation gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a quest through an abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life.