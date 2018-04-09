‘The Quad’ Canceled at BET After Two Seasons

“The Quad” has been canceled at BET less than a week after the show’s second season finale, a spokesperson for the network confirmed to Variety.

Anika Noni Rose starred in the drama series as Dr. Eva Fletcher, the new president of the fictional Georgia A&M University. The historically black college struggled in Season 2, with Fletcher struggling to raise money for the nearly bankrupt institution. If she failed, the school would be forced to join Georgia’s largest, public and predominantly white university in order to keep its doors open.

In addition to Rose, the series stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Cecil Diamond, Peyton Alex Smith as Cedric Hobbs, Jazz Raycole as Sydney Fletcher, Zoe Renee as Noni Williams, Jake Allyn as Bojohn Folsom, Michelle DeFraites as Madison Kelly, and Sean Blakemore as Coach Eugene Hardwick. The series was created by Felicia D. Henderson and Rob Hardy, who served as executive producers. Henderson also served as showrunner.

The series initially kicked off in February 2017 with a two-hour pilot movie. Season 2 of the series averaged a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 553,000 viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, down around 30% in both measures from the first season.

The cancellation comes after a string of executive shakeups at the Viacom-owned cabler. In December, Scott M. Mills was tapped to serve as the new president BET, with Debra Lee staying on as chairman and CEO. Prior to that, several top BET programming executives exited the company last March.