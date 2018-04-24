‘The Path’ Canceled at Hulu After 3 Seasons

Hulu has canceled “The Path” after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

“While it’s sad that ‘The Path’ is ending, I’m brimming with gratitude and pride. It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world,” series creator Jessica Goldberg said in a statement. “The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought– from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers, and crew– was something to behold, and for which I’m very thankful. Thanks Hulu and Universal Television for taking a shot on this show, it was a life changing experience.”

The series starred Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, Hugh Dancy, Kyle Allen, Emma Greenwell and Freida Pinto. Season 3 of the drama series debuted in January and concluded on March 28. The series followed a family at the center of a controversial cult movement. Goldberg created the series and served as executive producer along with Jason Katims and Michelle Lee. Universal Television and Katims’s True Jack Productions produced.

Goldberg landed a pilot order at NBC back in February for a drama titled “Suspicion.” The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his millionaire neighbor. Goldberg penned the script and will exec produce with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder.