Fox Orders Drama ‘The Passage’ to Series

Fox has given a formal series order to “The Passage.”

Based on author Justin Cronin’s best‐selling book trilogy of the same name, the one-hour drama is described as an epic, character‐driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. It focuses on a 10‐year‐old girl named Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney), who is chosen to be a test subject for this experiment, and Brad Wolgast (Mark‐Paul Gosselaar), the federal agent who becomes her surrogate father as he tries to protect her.

In addition to Sidney and Gosselaar, the series also stars Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

“The Passage” was originally picked up to pilot off-cycle at the network last year and eyed for a fall 2018 launch. According to sources, the original pilot came in below expectations at the network, with Fox wishing to reshoot significant portions. Complicating matters was the fact that Marcos Siega, the pilot’s director, was not readily available to direct the reshoots due to other commitments. Jason Ensler then came on board to direct the reshoots, which took place in March in Atlanta.

Elizabeth Heldens serves as writer and executive producer. Along with Heldens, Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Adam Kassan also executive produce. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Scott’s Scott Free will produce with 20th Century Fox Television. Both Ensler and Siega are credited as directors.

This marks Fox’s first series order for the 2018-2019 season. The network previously renewed the shows “911,” “Empire,” “The Gifted,” “The Orville,” “The Resident,” and “The Simpsons.”