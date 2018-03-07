‘The Originals’ Star Yusuf Gatewood Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘In Between Lives’

Yusuf Gatewood has been cast in a lead role in the NBC drama pilot “In Between Lives,” Variety has learned.

The series would follow a mysterious young woman (Harriet Dyer) who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.

Gatewood will play Damien Parrish, the new kid on the LAPD Homicide Squad. He used to be a criminal analyst with the FBI, and spent the last eight years in Florida.

Gatewood currently stars as Vincent Griffith on The CW drama “The Originals,” which is set to end after its upcoming fifth season. He will also play Famine in the upcoming Amazon adaptation of the Neil Gaiman-Terry Pratchett novel “Good Omens.” He has previously appeared in the films “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “The Interpreter,” and in shows like “Lincoln Heights” and “CSI.”

He is repped by APA.

Moira Kirland serves as the writer and executive producer on the pilot, with David Heyman and Nancy Cotton also executive producing. Heyman’s Heyday Television will produce along with NBCUniversal Intl. Studios and Universal Television.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that a potential spinoff of “The Originals,” which was itself a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries,” is moving forward at The CW. The project remains in development, but should the network order it to series, “Originals” stars Matt Davis and Danielle Rose Russell would play lead roles with Quincy Fouse, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, and Aria Shahghasemi also starring.