‘The Originals’ Spinoff Moves Forward at CW With Danielle Rose Russell, Matt Davis Set to Star

A spinoff of “The Originals” is moving closer to reality.

Variety has learned that Matt Davis and Danielle Rose Russell, who play Alaric Saltzman and Hope Mikaelson respectively on “The Originals,” are attached to star in a potential spinoff at The CW along with Quincy Fouse, Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, and Aria Shahghasemi. The project has not yet been ordered to series at the network and remains in development. It is not known if all the new actors will appear on “The Originals,” but Shahghasemi has been cast in the show’s fifth season, per TVLine.

CW president Mark Pedowitz previously said at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour that the network had had preliminary conversations about a Hope-centric spinoff with “The Originals” and “The Vampire Diaries” creator Julie Plec.

“There’s been many conversations about the character Hope,” Pedowitz said. “Nothing has come out of it yet. Julie really wants to get the final season of ‘The Originals’ done.”

Plec announced last July that “The Originals” would end after its fifth season, which is set to begin airing in April. “The Originals,” a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries,” follows Joseph Morgan’s Klaus Mikaelson and his family in New Orleans. Morgan stars alongside Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel. Russell will take over the role of Hope from Summer Fontana for the final season, which will take place after a time jump. Davis originated the role of Saltzman on “The Vampire Diaries” before making multiple appearances on “The Originals.” Plec serves as executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein. The series hails from Bonanza Productions Inc., My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.