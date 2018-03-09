‘The Librarians’ Canceled by TNT

TNT has canceled “The Librarians” after four seasons.

Creator Dean Devlin announced the move on Twitter Thursday, promising to “immediately begin the process of trying to move the show elsewhere.

Just got the official call. TNT has cancelled #TheLibrarians – I will immediately begin the process of trying to move the show elsewhere. Please keep your fingers crossed for us! — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) March 9, 2018

The season-four finale of “The Librarians” aired Feb. 7. The series launched in 2014.

Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with Emmy winner John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker.

“The Librarians” grew out of a series of TV movies in the Aughts starring Noah Wyle, who executive produces and guest starred on the series. The series centered on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around.

While not necessarily a giant in the scripted game, “The Librarians” nonetheless performs decently for the network. Season four drew around 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. Episodes generally tacked on an additional 800,000 viewers or so and another 0.2 in the demo in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings.

“The Librarians” is produced by Electric Entertainment, with executive producers Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Wyle. Earlier this week, Wyle was cast as the lead in the Ava DuVernay-Greg Berlanti CBS drama pilot “Red Line.”