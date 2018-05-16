‘The Last Ship’ to End With Season 5 at TNT

The Last Ship” is officially ending with its upcoming fifth season, Variety has learned.

The Turner network renewed the drama, starring Eric Dane, for a fourth season in July 2016, with the Season 5 renewal coming that September. Seasons 4 and 5 were shot back-to-back, with each consisting of 10 episodes. Season 5 will launch this summer.

It had long been suspected that the show’s fifth season would be its last. The news was made all but official when “The Last Ship” star Jocko Sims, who plays Lt. Carlton Burk on the series, booked a series regular role on the recently-ordered NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam.”

Season 5 of “The Last Ship” does not currently have a premiere date.

“The Last Ship” also stars Adam Baldwin, Bridget Regan, Charles Parnell, Travis Van Winkle, Marissa Neitling, Christina Elmore, Jocko Sims, Bren Foster, and Kevin Michael Martin. Based on William Brinkley’s novel, the series follows the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James as its captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and crew navigate life following a global catastrophe that nearly kills off the world’s population.

The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Platinum Dunes, whose partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form serve as executive producers. Co-creators Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane also serve as executive producers, along with director Paul Holahan. Kane served as showrunner for Seasons 4 and 5, having previously served alongside Steinberg for the first three seasons.

 

