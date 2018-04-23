‘The Last OG,’ ‘Search Party’ Renewed at TBS

TBS has renewed both “The Last OG” and “Search Party” for new seasons, the network announced Monday. “The Last OG” stars Tracy Morgan as Tray, an ex-con released from a 15-year prison stint to a changed and unfamiliar world. “Search Party” follows a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings covering up a murder. More to come…
