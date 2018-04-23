You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Last OG,' 'Search Party' Renewed at TBS

The Last OG
TBS has renewed both “The Last OG” and “Search Party” for new seasons, the network announced Monday.

“The Last OG” stars Tracy Morgan as Tray, an ex-con released from a 15-year prison stint to a changed and unfamiliar world.

“Search Party” follows a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings covering up a murder.

More to come…

