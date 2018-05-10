‘The Last Man on Earth,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Mick’ Canceled at Fox

“The Last Man on Earth” has been canceled after four seasons at Fox, Variety has confirmed.

From writer-producer Will Forte and directors-producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, “The Last Man on Earth” centered on a small group of survivors of a deadly virus. It starred Forte, Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series was executive produced by Forte, Lord, Miller, Seth Cohen, Erik Durbin and Tim McAuliffe.

Fox has also canceled “The Mick” after two seasons.

The single-camera dysfunctional family comedy followed Kaitlin Olson as the titular Mickey, a woman stuck raising her spoiled niece and nephews after their parents are arrested for defrauding the IRS. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton, Carla Jimenez and Scott MacArthur also starred.

The series was created by John Chernin and Dave Chernin. They executive produced the comedy alongside Olson, Nicholas Frenkel, Oly Obst and Scott Marder. The show was produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Finally, Fox has canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after five seasons.

The comedy series set in the 99th precinct of the NYPD starred Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

From writers, creators and executive producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series originally premiered in September 2013 and earlier this year hit its 99th and (the more traditional milestone of) 100th episodes. Universal Television is sure to shop “Brooklyn” to other buyers, with NBC and Hulu as logical options

The series was produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Fremulon and Dr. Goor Productions and executive-produced by Goor, Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici.

Fox previously renewed “9-1-1,” “Empire,” “Star,” “The Resident,” “The Gifted,” “The Orville” and “The Simpsons” for the 2018-19 television lineup. The network has also ordered new dramas “The Passage” and “Proven Innocent” to series, as well as a new comedy entitled “The Cool Kids.”