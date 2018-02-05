You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tim Matheson to Recur on ‘The Good Fight’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kate sZatmari

Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network.

Matheson most recently appeared on the big screen in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and has wrapped a role in the new movie “6 Balloons,” which is being distributed by Netflix. His television credits include “The West Wing,” “Hart of Dixie” and the upcoming fourth season of “The Affair,” in which he will also recur.

Matheson is also well-known for his role in “Animal House,” which is seeing its 40th anniversary this year.

Matheson is repped by Gersh.

The Good Fight” premiered in February 2017, airing its premiere episode on CBS to the tune of 7.2 million total live viewers. The 10-episode first season released new episodes weekly on CBS’ digital network through the spring of the same year.

“The Good Fight” was renewed midway through its first season, getting a slightly larger order for its sophomore season. The first of the 13 episodes will launch Mar. 4 on CBS All Access.

More TV

  • Maria Contreras-Sweet

    Will a Hollywood Outsider Bring Real Change to Weinstein Co.?

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

  • "Always Bet On Black" -- Frustrated

    Why Jermaine Fowler Was Compelled to Write His First Episode of 'Superior Donuts'

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

  • Tim Matheson to Recur on 'The

    Tim Matheson to Recur on 'The Good Fight' Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 5, 2018

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

  • Homeland

    'Homeland' Boss on Season 7's Trump Inspiration, Alex Jones and RIP Peter Quinn

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

  • Ben Platt

    Ben Platt to Star in Netflix Series 'The Politician' From Ryan Murphy

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

  • A large image of Prince is

    Prince, Justin Timberlake, Ad Songs Score Big Spotify Spikes After Super Bowl

    Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively. Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network. Matheson […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad