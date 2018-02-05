Tim Matheson to Recur on ‘The Good Fight’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Matheson will play a bartender who becomes friendly — both personally and professionally — with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in a few episodes, starting “early in the season,” confirms the network.

Matheson most recently appeared on the big screen in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and has wrapped a role in the new movie “6 Balloons,” which is being distributed by Netflix. His television credits include “The West Wing,” “Hart of Dixie” and the upcoming fourth season of “The Affair,” in which he will also recur.

Matheson is also well-known for his role in “Animal House,” which is seeing its 40th anniversary this year.

Matheson is repped by Gersh.

“The Good Fight” premiered in February 2017, airing its premiere episode on CBS to the tune of 7.2 million total live viewers. The 10-episode first season released new episodes weekly on CBS’ digital network through the spring of the same year.

“The Good Fight” was renewed midway through its first season, getting a slightly larger order for its sophomore season. The first of the 13 episodes will launch Mar. 4 on CBS All Access.