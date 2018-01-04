‘The Gifted’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“The Gifted” has been renewed for a second season at Fox, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series is set in the Marvel “X-Men” universe and follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their teenage children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family seeks help from an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. A two-hour first season finale is set to air on Jan. 15 on Fox.

It stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, and Coby Bell.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television. Matt Nix, Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory serve as executive producers. Nix, who serves as the series’ showrunner, wrote the pilot, which was directed by Singer.

In Live+Same Day ratings, the series is averaging a 1.0 rating and 3.3 million viewers per episode. In Live+7, it is averaging a 2.0 and 8.3 million viewers across platforms, making it the number three new drama of the season.

The renewal of the Marvel-based series comes shortly after the announcement that Disney will acquire 20th Century Fox for over $50 billion. The deal will see Disney, which now owns Marvel, acquire Marvel properties like “X-Men,” which were sold off before Disney purchased Marvel in 2009.