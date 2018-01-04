Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Compares Fox’s ‘The Four’ to ‘Game of Thrones’

The Fox music competition show “The Four” is comparable to “Game of Thrones,” series judge Sean “Diddy” Combs told the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday.

“You get to challenge, and if you want to chop somebody’s head off…You have that power. Not literally, you know, figuratively,” Combs said to laughs from the assembled journalists.

Combs serves as a judge on the show along with fellow musicians Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled, along with record executive Charlie Walk, with Fergie serving as the host. The show begins with four singers selected by the judges fighting to keep their seat as new singers come in to challenge them.

He also addressed why it makes sense for Fox to make another music competition series, given the proliferation of other such shows since the launch of Fox’s “American Idol” nearly two decades ago.

“Because there’s always a dream,” he said. “That’s what drove me to part of the show…I did it back in the day with ‘Making the Band.’ The music industry is probably at one of its hottest moments, so this is a great business to be in and this show is different. In the drop of a second, you can lose your seat. Most shows don’t have that combative nature where you can be at home watching the show, be on the show next week, call somebody out, take their seat, with all that happening within four or five minutes.”